HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,759,000. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the first quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 59,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,717,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $356.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $370.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.98 and a 1-year high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 7,363.11%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCA. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $401.00 target price on HCA Healthcare and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HCA Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on HCA Healthcare

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total value of $5,797,585.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,420.72. This represents a 55.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.