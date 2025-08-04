Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 23,543.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,053,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,101 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 426.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 762,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,400,000 after purchasing an additional 617,604 shares during the period. SurgoCap Partners LP acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,492,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,784,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,132,000 after buying an additional 385,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 714,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,626,000 after buying an additional 378,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLT opened at $260.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.78. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.04 and a 52-week high of $279.46. The firm has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $296.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $276.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (down from $296.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.19.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

