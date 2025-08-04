Heritage Trust Co Has $1.05 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC)

Heritage Trust Co reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,424 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 883.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,463 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 8.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 472.3% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 43,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,105,000 after buying an additional 35,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $274.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 52 week low of $201.63 and a 52 week high of $288.11. The firm has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $259.97 and its 200-day moving average is $244.71.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.05. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $278.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Baird R W upgraded Norfolk Southern to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.15.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

