Argent Trust Co Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,564 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $724,517,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 58,799.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,774,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $583,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,613 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Cigna Group by 278.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 816,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $225,385,000 after purchasing an additional 600,300 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cigna Group by 400.9% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 643,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $177,628,000 after buying an additional 514,841 shares during the period. Finally, TAM Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $128,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI opened at $262.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $256.89 and a twelve month high of $370.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $308.90 and a 200-day moving average of $312.33.

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.05. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $67.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Cigna Group from $385.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $388.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cigna Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.67.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

