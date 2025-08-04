Brokerages Set Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target at $1,297.66

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,297.66.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group restated a “market underperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Saturday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,158.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $492.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,234.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,085.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Netflix has a 52-week low of $587.04 and a 52-week high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,211.67, for a total transaction of $3,151,553.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,472,273.97. This trade represents a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,027 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.51, for a total transaction of $2,313,840.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,589,639.31. This trade represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 123,830 shares of company stock worth $153,102,930. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,377,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,227,468,000 after buying an additional 110,432 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $873,000. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 148.5% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $50,952,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

