Contrasting Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) & Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) and Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kontoor Brands and Duluth”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kontoor Brands $2.60 billion 1.18 $245.80 million $4.08 13.48 Duluth $612.65 million 0.13 -$43.67 million ($1.58) -1.34

Risk & Volatility

Kontoor Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Duluth. Duluth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kontoor Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Kontoor Brands has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Duluth has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Kontoor Brands and Duluth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kontoor Brands 0 1 5 0 2.83 Duluth 0 1 0 0 2.00

Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus price target of $87.50, indicating a potential upside of 59.09%. Duluth has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 30.33%. Given Kontoor Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Kontoor Brands is more favorable than Duluth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.1% of Kontoor Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of Duluth shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Kontoor Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.9% of Duluth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kontoor Brands and Duluth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kontoor Brands 8.82% 71.33% 16.78% Duluth -8.68% -14.31% -5.48%

Summary

Kontoor Brands beats Duluth on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc., a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific regions. Kontoor Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc. sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked. Duluth Holdings Inc. markets its products through its Website, catalogs, and retail stores. As of May 17, 2018, it operated 36 retail stores. The company was formerly known as GEMPLER'S, Inc. Duluth Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Belleville, Wisconsin.

