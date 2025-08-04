Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.57.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUBG. Baird R W upgraded Hub Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Hub Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hub Group from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

HUBG stock opened at $33.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $53.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.59.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $905.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hub Group will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Hub Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,352,000 after buying an additional 117,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

