Analyzing SS Innovations International (NASDAQ:SSII) & Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) and SS Innovations International (NASDAQ:SSII – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.6% of Cricut shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of Cricut shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cricut and SS Innovations International”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cricut $712.54 million 1.38 $62.83 million $0.31 14.97 SS Innovations International $20.65 million 58.13 -$19.15 million N/A N/A

Cricut has higher revenue and earnings than SS Innovations International.

Profitability

This table compares Cricut and SS Innovations International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cricut 9.48% 14.27% 9.65% SS Innovations International -67.73% -70.64% -32.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cricut and SS Innovations International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cricut 2 1 0 0 1.33 SS Innovations International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Cricut currently has a consensus target price of $4.52, indicating a potential downside of 2.66%. Given Cricut’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cricut is more favorable than SS Innovations International.

Summary

Cricut beats SS Innovations International on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cricut

(Get Free Report)

Cricut, Inc. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations. Its connected machines include Cricut Joy family for personalization, organization, and customization; Cricut Explore family for cutting, writing, and scoring; Cricut Maker family for cutting, writing, scoring, and adding decorative effects to various materials, such as paper, vinyl, iron-on vinyl, pens, and others; and Cricut Venture for cutting, writing, and scoring large-format projects at professional speeds. The company also provides Cricut Access and Cricut Access Premium subscription offerings, and in-app purchases; and a software that integrates its connected machines and design apps comprising Cricut Joy App, Design Space, and other design apps. In addition, it offers a range of accessories and materials, such as Cricut EasyPress, Cricut Mug Press, hand tools, machine replacement tools and blades, and project materials. The company offers its products through its third-party brick-and-mortar and online retail partners; and its website cricut.com, as well as through a network of distributors. It operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and Western Europe, as well as the Middle East, Latin America, South Africa, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Provo Craft & Novelty, Inc. and changed its name to Cricut, Inc. in March 2018. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

About SS Innovations International

(Get Free Report)

AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc. develops and manufactures medical surgical devices. The company has a research agreement with the University of Central Florida to develop navigation and control technologies with applications in medical robotics. The company was formerly known as AVRA Surgical Microsystems, Inc. and changed its name to AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc. in November 2015. AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

