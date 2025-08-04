Analysts Set BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target at $38.00

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.80.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BJRI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $33.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $34.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $755.84 million, a PE ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.17. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $27.61 and a twelve month high of $47.02.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.28. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 3,738 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $165,668.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,941.28. The trade was a 44.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greg Trojan sold 146,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $6,520,532.26. Following the sale, the director owned 19,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,958.48. This represents a 88.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,700,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,269,000 after purchasing an additional 863,749 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,242,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,642,000 after buying an additional 78,852 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 10.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 773,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,501,000 after buying an additional 74,101 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 416,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,641,000 after buying an additional 92,285 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 13.4% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 410,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,057,000 after buying an additional 48,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

