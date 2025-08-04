Analyzing Kirkland’s (TBHC) & Its Rivals

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:TBHC – Get Free Report) is one of 14 publicly-traded companies in the “RETAIL – HOME FRN” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Kirkland’s to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.
Volatility and Risk
Kirkland’s has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kirkland’s’ rivals have a beta of 1.44, indicating that their average share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Kirkland’s and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kirkland’s
|$441.36 million
|-$23.13 million
|-0.71
|Kirkland’s Competitors
|$26.27 billion
|$2.36 billion
|17.42
Institutional & Insider Ownership
15.4% of Kirkland’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of shares of all “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Kirkland’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of shares of all “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kirkland’s and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Kirkland’s
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3.50
|Kirkland’s Competitors
|173
|1324
|2037
|38
|2.54
Kirkland’s currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 265.85%. As a group, “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies have a potential upside of 13.91%. Given Kirkland’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kirkland’s is more favorable than its rivals.
Profitability
This table compares Kirkland’s and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kirkland’s
|-6.06%
|N/A
|-8.47%
|Kirkland’s Competitors
|6.32%
|33.46%
|8.52%
Summary
Kirkland’s rivals beat Kirkland’s on 9 of the 13 factors compared.
Kirkland’s Company Profile
Kirkland’s, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, outdoor, and gifts. The company operates its stores under the Kirkland’s, Kirkland’s Home, Kirkland’s Home Outlet, Kirkland’s Outlet, and Kirkland Collection names. It also operates an e-commerce website, kirklands.com. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.
