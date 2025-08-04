Analyzing Kirkland’s (TBHC) & Its Rivals

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:TBHC – Get Free Report) is one of 14 publicly-traded companies in the “RETAIL – HOME FRN” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Kirkland’s to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Kirkland’s has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kirkland’s’ rivals have a beta of 1.44, indicating that their average share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kirkland’s and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kirkland’s $441.36 million -$23.13 million -0.71 Kirkland’s Competitors $26.27 billion $2.36 billion 17.42

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kirkland’s’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Kirkland’s. Kirkland’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

15.4% of Kirkland’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of shares of all “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Kirkland’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of shares of all “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kirkland’s and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kirkland’s 0 0 1 1 3.50 Kirkland’s Competitors 173 1324 2037 38 2.54

Kirkland’s currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 265.85%. As a group, “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies have a potential upside of 13.91%. Given Kirkland’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kirkland’s is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Kirkland’s and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kirkland’s -6.06% N/A -8.47% Kirkland’s Competitors 6.32% 33.46% 8.52%

Summary

Kirkland’s rivals beat Kirkland’s on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland’s, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, outdoor, and gifts. The company operates its stores under the Kirkland’s, Kirkland’s Home, Kirkland’s Home Outlet, Kirkland’s Outlet, and Kirkland Collection names. It also operates an e-commerce website, kirklands.com. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

