Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 57.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,204 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Intapp were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 6,506.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,980,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,526 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,701,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,077,000 after acquiring an additional 395,804 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,550,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,490,000 after acquiring an additional 13,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,247,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,953,000 after acquiring an additional 196,010 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,197,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,747,000 after acquiring an additional 95,761 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intapp

In other Intapp news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $550,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,299.78. The trade was a 23.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $442,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,445,335 shares in the company, valued at $301,018,118.80. This represents a 0.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,913 shares of company stock valued at $3,974,734 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $39.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.63, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73. Intapp, Inc. has a one year low of $31.08 and a one year high of $77.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.02.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $129.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.84 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTA shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Intapp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intapp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.11.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

