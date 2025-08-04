TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 24,953.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,333,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,414,000 after buying an additional 1,328,292 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $428,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. Generate Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,258,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of WH stock opened at $83.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $113.07.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.69 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 60.79% and a net margin of 23.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $121.00 to $102.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 26,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $2,292,117.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 467,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,088,383.38. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

