Cwm LLC Acquires 95 Shares of Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Interparfums were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in Interparfums in the first quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Interparfums by 52.0% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in Interparfums by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Interparfums by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Interparfums in the first quarter worth $117,000. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interparfums Price Performance

Shares of IPAR opened at $118.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Interparfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.65 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Interparfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Interparfums had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Interparfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Interparfums, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

IPAR has been the subject of several research reports. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Interparfums in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price (down from $169.00) on shares of Interparfums in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interparfums presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

Insider Activity at Interparfums

In other Interparfums news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.96, for a total transaction of $53,584.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,638. The trade was a 20.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $183,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,900 shares of company stock valued at $376,039. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Interparfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

