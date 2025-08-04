HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in OLO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,346,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in OLO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,181,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in OLO by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 59,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in OLO by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 672,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 13,387 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OLO by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 9,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.25 target price on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Truist Financial cut OLO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Lake Street Capital cut OLO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on OLO from $8.00 to $10.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, OLO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

In related news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $84,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 68,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,380.96. This trade represents a 12.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joanna G. Lambert sold 38,614 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $339,803.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 925,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,284.80. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,630 shares of company stock worth $864,454 over the last quarter. 39.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OLO opened at $10.41 on Monday. Olo Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 520.76 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.81.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. OLO had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $80.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Olo, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based, on-demand commerce platform for multi-location restaurant brands. It enables digital ordering and delivery. The company was founded by Noah H. Glass on June 1, 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

