HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 14,509 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 89.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,791 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,509 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthCollab LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $8.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $125.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average is $7.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $17.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Further Reading

