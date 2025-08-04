TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 2,292 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 29.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 833.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael L. Goldstone sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $234,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,510 shares in the company, valued at $651,771. This represents a 26.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jason Wilder sold 748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $41,947.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 84,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,405.76. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,731 shares of company stock worth $303,634 over the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on RUSHA. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Rush Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $53.55 on Monday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $65.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.85 and its 200-day moving average is $53.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

