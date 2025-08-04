898 Shares in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 229.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock opened at $83.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.67. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $80.68 and a one year high of $101.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.84 and its 200 day moving average is $87.92.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

