HB Wealth Management LLC Has $116,000 Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASX. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in ASE Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASE Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in ASE Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in ASE Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ASX opened at $10.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $11.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22.

ASE Technology Increases Dividend

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.44 billion. On average, analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.359 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This is an increase from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 230.0%. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is presently 55.32%.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

