HB Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RGLD. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 9,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 59,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,585,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Price Performance

RGLD opened at $152.64 on Monday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.68 and a fifty-two week high of $191.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.39 and its 200 day moving average is $163.85.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. Royal Gold had a net margin of 52.15% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $193.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RGLD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $197.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.13.

View Our Latest Report on RGLD

About Royal Gold

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.