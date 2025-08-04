Vestcor Inc Raises Stock Position in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS)

Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 127.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 4,790.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in Flowserve by 415.7% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 71.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Flowserve from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Flowserve from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.78.

Flowserve Price Performance

Flowserve stock opened at $53.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.10. Flowserve Corporation has a one year low of $37.34 and a one year high of $65.08. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.60.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 18.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.01%.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

