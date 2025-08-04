Heritage Trust Co Sells 400 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4,490.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $32,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 315,645 shares in the company, valued at $19,790,941.50. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB opened at $60.27 on Monday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.41 and a 52-week high of $63.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.77.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

