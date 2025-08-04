Heritage Trust Co Cuts Holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Choreo LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $496,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 630.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.60.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 1.2%

AVY stock opened at $165.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.88. Avery Dennison Corporation has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $224.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

