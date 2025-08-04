American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 5.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 2.2% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,027,000 after acquiring an additional 24,059 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMT shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $250.00 price objective on American Tower and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Tower from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.88.

American Tower Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE AMT opened at $212.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.67. American Tower Corporation has a one year low of $172.51 and a one year high of $243.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $99.33 billion, a PE ratio of 77.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.82.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 247.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In related news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $149,997.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,130.25. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

