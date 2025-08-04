Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in Carrier Global by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $299,999,977.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 54,341,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,209,840.20. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Melius Research upgraded Carrier Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

Shares of CARR opened at $66.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.26. Carrier Global Corporation has a 12 month low of $54.22 and a 12 month high of $83.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

