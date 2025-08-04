Beachbody (BODI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Beachbody (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Beachbody to post earnings of ($0.93) per share and revenue of $58.37 million for the quarter. Beachbody has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.49. Beachbody had a negative return on equity of 93.85% and a negative net margin of 17.02%. On average, analysts expect Beachbody to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Beachbody Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of NYSE BODI opened at $4.11 on Monday. Beachbody has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $8.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.37.

Beachbody Company Profile

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.

