Baldwin Insurance Group (BWIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $375.38 million for the quarter.

Baldwin Insurance Group stock opened at $35.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.90, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.66. Baldwin Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $34.22 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.95 and a 200-day moving average of $40.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

In related news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $2,395,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Morgan Roche sold 26,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $1,069,027.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,467.91. This represents a 38.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 451,380 shares of company stock worth $17,731,131. 20.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Baldwin Insurance Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,964,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Baldwin Insurance Group by 371.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,384,000 after acquiring an additional 200,754 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Baldwin Insurance Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 189,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 11,768 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Baldwin Insurance Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 40,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Baldwin Insurance Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BWIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Baldwin Insurance Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Baldwin Insurance Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Baldwin Insurance Group from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Baldwin Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baldwin Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

