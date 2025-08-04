Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Eaton were worth $22,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,713,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 5.4% in the first quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 2,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $351.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.89.

Eaton stock opened at $381.52 on Monday. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 1 year low of $231.85 and a 1 year high of $399.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $350.92 and its 200-day moving average is $317.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $149.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 23.41%. Eaton’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total value of $33,400,106.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 490,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,214,632. This trade represents a 17.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,014.34. The trade was a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

