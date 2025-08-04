Blair William & Co. IL Trims Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,156 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $44,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 14,486.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,912,116 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $354,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,151 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in TJX Companies by 689.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,595,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $313,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,415 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in TJX Companies by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,985,826 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,689,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,225 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,300,919 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,074,000 after buying an additional 1,403,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,282,351 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $399,790,000 after buying an additional 1,302,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TJX. Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Loop Capital set a $150.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.06.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of TJX opened at $125.89 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.71 and a 52-week high of $135.85. The stock has a market cap of $140.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

