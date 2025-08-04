Blair William & Co. IL Has $27.40 Million Stock Holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,392 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.85% of PROCEPT BioRobotics worth $27,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,159,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,979,000 after buying an additional 866,328 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,751,000 after acquiring an additional 57,449 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 658,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,993,000 after acquiring an additional 151,904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 623,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,197,000 after purchasing an additional 36,944 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 551,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRCT shares. Stephens assumed coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $49.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 1.05. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation has a 12 month low of $47.04 and a 12 month high of $103.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.73. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other news, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $1,537,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,363 shares in the company, valued at $883,180.87. The trade was a 63.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,271,250. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

