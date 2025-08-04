Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $58,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 61,215.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,753,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,163 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $541,437,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,589,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,792,082,000 after buying an additional 1,095,736 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,581,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,364,843,000 after buying an additional 1,039,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $255,686,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $546.00 to $619.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $515.50.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE opened at $500.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $512.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $487.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $533.78. The stock has a market cap of $135.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

