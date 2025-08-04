Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 5,897 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 505,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.47% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $81,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Verisail Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Verisail Partners LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.0%

VOE opened at $165.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.38 and a 12 month high of $176.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

