Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) is Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

Wade Financial Advisory Inc lowered its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 8.6% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $25,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after buying an additional 21,781 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $287.20 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $221.40 and a 12 month high of $295.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

