12,097 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Bought by Earned Wealth Advisors LLC

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 221.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,941,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300,064 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,885,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,950 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,761,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,684 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 222.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,672,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 168.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,826,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,515 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF stock opened at $24.38 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $25.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

