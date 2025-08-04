Connable Office Inc. Invests $925,000 in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,200,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,768,000 after buying an additional 40,385 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,182,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,685,000 after purchasing an additional 24,472 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 949,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,502,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 943,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,164,000 after purchasing an additional 76,633 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 858,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,894,000 after purchasing an additional 96,902 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of VXF stock opened at $193.64 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $146.68 and a twelve month high of $207.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

