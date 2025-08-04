Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $66,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 4,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $88.92 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $99.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.57. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

