Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Connable Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,131,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,301,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,536,000 after acquiring an additional 95,194 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 731.7% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 50,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 82.9% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 15,161 shares during the period.

VONG stock opened at $111.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.46. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.39 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

