Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $93.46 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,540,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,224 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $93,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $66.38 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $69.13. The firm has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.99.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.