IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 30.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bravias Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Bravias Capital Group LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earned Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $411,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $571.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $563.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $539.03. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $588.16. The firm has a market cap of $694.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

