HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in AES by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,173,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $632,865,000 after acquiring an additional 8,027,426 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in AES by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,571,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,499,000 after acquiring an additional 7,519,129 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AES by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,895,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,862,000 after acquiring an additional 381,761 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in AES by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,948,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238,087 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC dropped their price target on AES from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AES from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on AES from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AES from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

AES Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of AES opened at $13.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average of $11.29. The AES Corporation has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. AES had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 8.42%. AES’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The AES Corporation will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.30%.

AES Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

