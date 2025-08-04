Insider Selling: Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) CEO Charles Edwin Iv Collins sold 5,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 14,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,970. This trade represents a 25.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Charles Edwin Iv Collins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 29th, Charles Edwin Iv Collins sold 1,500 shares of Argan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $362,250.00.

Argan Stock Down 8.0%

AGX stock opened at $225.32 on Monday. Argan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.53 and a 12 month high of $253.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.05.

Argan Dividend Announcement

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.51. Argan had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $193.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Argan’s payout ratio is 21.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on AGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Argan in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Argan from $150.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argan

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Argan by 2,987.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Argan by 419.4% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Argan by 1,123.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Argan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Argan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

