AC Immune (ACIU) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect AC Immune to post earnings of ($0.18) per share and revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter.

AC Immune Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ ACIU opened at $2.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $212.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.65. AC Immune has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $3.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACIU. Wall Street Zen upgraded AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on AC Immune from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AC Immune

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AC Immune stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Free Report) by 87.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,796 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of AC Immune worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

