Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.08.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on TIGO. Scotiabank downgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Millicom International Cellular from $31.50 to $39.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Millicom International Cellular from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Millicom International Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th.
Millicom International Cellular Trading Up 0.5%
Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Millicom International Cellular will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.
Millicom International Cellular Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. Millicom International Cellular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.23%.
Institutional Trading of Millicom International Cellular
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter valued at $1,402,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter valued at about $1,648,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at about $988,000.
About Millicom International Cellular
Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.
