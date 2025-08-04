Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Protagonist Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.53) per share and revenue of $8.32 million for the quarter.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $28.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 27.04%. On average, analysts expect Protagonist Therapeutics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PTGX opened at $53.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.77 and a beta of 2.33. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.89.

PTGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.10.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 10,415 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $570,533.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 520,603 shares in the company, valued at $28,518,632.34. This trade represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arturo Md Molina sold 10,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 83,892 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,360.76. The trade was a 10.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,859 shares of company stock worth $4,020,877 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 283.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 99,269 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 30.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

