Repay (RPAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $74.24 million for the quarter.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $77.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.06 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Repay to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay Stock Performance

NASDAQ RPAY opened at $4.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $480.30 million, a PE ratio of -32.20 and a beta of 1.64. Repay has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Insider Activity

Repay announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 19% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, President Shaler Alias purchased 174,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $723,776.60. Following the acquisition, the president directly owned 249,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,026.60. The trade was a 232.54% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Andrew Sr. Morris acquired 163,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $684,772.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 253,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,772.20. The trade was a 181.16% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 439,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,974 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repay

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Repay by 57.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 35,068 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Repay by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 497,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 21,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,166,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after acquiring an additional 428,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Repay from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Repay from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Repay from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Repay from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $4.50 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RPAY

Repay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.