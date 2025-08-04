Cirrus Logic (CRUS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2025

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUSGet Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share and revenue of $361.97 million for the quarter. Cirrus Logic has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUSGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $424.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.26 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cirrus Logic to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $102.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.71 and a 200-day moving average of $100.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.92. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $75.83 and a 1-year high of $147.46.

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRUS. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $105,620.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,208,197.34. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,164,500. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,620 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 4.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 214,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,372,000 after acquiring an additional 9,658 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 92.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 34,629 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth about $361,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 24.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 95.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile



Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

