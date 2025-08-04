Cirrus Logic (CRUS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share and revenue of $361.97 million for the quarter. Cirrus Logic has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $424.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.26 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cirrus Logic to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $102.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.71 and a 200-day moving average of $100.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.92. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $75.83 and a 1-year high of $147.46.

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRUS. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $105,620.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,208,197.34. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,164,500. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,620 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 4.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 214,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,372,000 after acquiring an additional 9,658 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 92.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 34,629 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth about $361,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 24.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 95.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

