KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Raised to $1,070.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $900.00 to $1,070.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KLAC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KLA from $916.00 to $928.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $775.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective (up previously from $850.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $890.59.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $886.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $875.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $769.31. KLA has a one year low of $551.33 and a one year high of $945.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 112.41% and a net margin of 33.41%. KLA’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. KLA’s payout ratio is 25.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total value of $781,022.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,291,492.34. This trade represents a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total transaction of $7,381,006.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 78,740 shares in the company, valued at $53,803,042. This trade represents a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,860 shares of company stock worth $8,196,798. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 40.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth $1,479,000. Keyvantage Wealth LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in KLA by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 138,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

