IFG Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,534 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter valued at $86,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,663,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,311,000 after buying an additional 77,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $55.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.21. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.35 and a fifty-two week high of $66.59.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

