Heritage Trust Co Has $977,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Heritage Trust Co reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of IWR stock opened at $92.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $73.17 and a 1 year high of $96.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.55.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

