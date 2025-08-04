Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 203 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 50.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,420,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $1,047,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 36,500.0% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $242.41 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $234.11 and a 12-month high of $289.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.71.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

