Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 199 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 265.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7%
BIV stock opened at $77.41 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.72 and a 12-month high of $78.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.05.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
